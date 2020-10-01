Micon Cinemas announced 'Fright Month'

A local movie theater chain is bringing the scares in the month of October.

Micon Cinemas, a movie theater chain with two locations in Eau Claire and one in Chippewa Falls is hosting what they’re calling “Fright Month,” for the duration of October. Throughout the fall month they will be showing different horror movies every week for only $5. The films will only be available for a week at a time and Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls will be offering different films.

The Chippewa Falls Micon Cinemas will be showing:

“Pet Sematary (2019),” Oct. 2-8

“Scary Movie,” Oct. 9-15

“Paranormal Activity,” Oct. 16-22

“Scream,” Oct. 23-29

“Rosemary’s Baby,” Oct. 30-Nov. 5.

The Eau Claire Micon Cinemas will be showing:

“American Psycho,” Oct. 2-8

“Pet Sematary (1989),” Oct. 9-15

“Blair Witch Project,” Oct. 16-22

“Friday the 13th (1980),” Oct. 23-29

“Saw,” Oct. 30-Nov. 5

“It’s cool that they’re playing so many different movies,” Micon Cinemas regular Adam Duncan said. “A lot of theaters usually show a couple in October for Halloween, but to have so many to choose from is a treat.”