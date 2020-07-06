Micon Cinemas budget theatre closes again due to Hollywood inactivity

The movie industry continues to struggle amid COVID-19 concerns.
Micon Cinemas, a chain of movie theaters in the Chippewa Valley announced Monday that its downtown Eau Claire budget theater location will be re-closing due to Hollywood inactivity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The theatre owners posted a message on the windows of the location that indicated the reason for the closure.
“We will be back. It is not feasible for this theater to stay open until Hollywood has newer movies for us to present. Micon 7 and Micon 8 are open including the VIP lounges. We assure you we will be open again soon. Have a great day, stay safe and see you soon.”
The now re-closed Micon Cinemas location reopened about three weeks ago, showing classic films and recent hits such as “Forrest Gump,” “John Wick,” “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” “Superman” and “Aquaman,” among others. The theater had been operating from Friday-Sunday up through the Fourth of July weekend.
No major studio films are set to be released until mid-to-late August at the earliest, leaving movie theaters with the difficult decision of whether to open with a classic lineup.
The budget theater location does not usually start showing recently released films until four to five weeks after their initial release to offer patrons the chance to see the movie at a reduced rate later in its release cycle.
With the absence of this release schedule, the theatre has become hard pressed on how to become viable in the COVID-19 influenced market.
Two additional Micon Cinemas locations, one in Chippewa Falls and one in Eau Claire, will remain open for the time being, also featuring classic and recently released films. The theaters are offering reduced capacities in their screening rooms to accommodate social distancing.
Jesse Helgeson, a regular at Micon Cinemas, said it is quite deflating to see theaters closing again so soon.
“We’ve got a long way to go,” Helgeson said. “Whenever I went there the past few weeks there hasn’t been many people. I don’t know if it is because of the coronavirus or not, but I can understand why they’re closing again. It sucks, but it is what it is. Hopefully movies come back sooner or later.”
Micon Cinemas ownership has not indicated when the theatre plans to reopen.
