Micon Cinemas budget theatre closes again due to Hollywood inactivity

The movie industry continues to struggle amid COVID-19 concerns.

Micon Cinemas, a chain of movie theaters in the Chippewa Valley announced Monday that its downtown Eau Claire budget theater location will be re-closing due to Hollywood inactivity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theatre owners posted a message on the windows of the location that indicated the reason for the closure.

“We will be back. It is not feasible for this theater to stay open until Hollywood has newer movies for us to present. Micon 7 and Micon 8 are open including the VIP lounges. We assure you we will be open again soon. Have a great day, stay safe and see you soon.”

The now re-closed Micon Cinemas location reopened about three weeks ago, showing classic films and recent hits such as “Forrest Gump,” “John Wick,” “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” “Superman” and “Aquaman,” among others. The theater had been operating from Friday-Sunday up through the Fourth of July weekend.

No major studio films are set to be released until mid-to-late August at the earliest, leaving movie theaters with the difficult decision of whether to open with a classic lineup.