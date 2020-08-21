Micon Cinemas donates $1,000 to Chi-Hi band program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a local theater chain is finding ways to support the community.

Micon Cinemas, a locally owned movie theater chain with one location in Chippewa Falls and two in Eau Claire, donated $1,000 to the Chippewa Falls Senior High School band program Friday afternoon.

The funds came courtesy of a movie memorabilia sale Micon Cinemas held during the first half of the year.

Connie Olson, co-owner of Micon Cinemas, said getting to help young musicians and movie lovers simultaneously was a pleasure.

“We’re very happy that we were able to raise $1,000 and get some movie addicts their fix with different posters and memorabilia,” Olson said.

The movie memorabilia sale began in February, with the theater chain selling various posters, banners, T-shirts, hats and other items accumulated since the original Chippewa Falls location opened in 2004.

The sale abruptly had to halt on March 17 when movie theaters were shut down statewide by Gov. Tony Evers due to COVID-19, but concluded upon reopening in June before new carpeting had to be laid at the Chippewa Falls Micon Cinemas location.