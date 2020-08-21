 Skip to main content
Micon Cinemas donates $1,000 to Chi-Hi band program
Check Presentation

Micon Cinemas ownership and students/staff from the Chi-Hi band program pose during the $1,000 check presentation Friday afternoon at Dorais Field in Chippewa Falls.

 Parker Reed

Even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a local theater chain is finding ways to support the community.

Micon Cinemas, a locally owned movie theater chain with one location in Chippewa Falls and two in Eau Claire, donated $1,000 to the Chippewa Falls Senior High School band program Friday afternoon.

The funds came courtesy of a movie memorabilia sale Micon Cinemas held during the first half of the year.

Connie Olson, co-owner of Micon Cinemas, said getting to help young musicians and movie lovers simultaneously was a pleasure.

“We’re very happy that we were able to raise $1,000 and get some movie addicts their fix with different posters and memorabilia,” Olson said.

The movie memorabilia sale began in February, with the theater chain selling various posters, banners, T-shirts, hats and other items accumulated since the original Chippewa Falls location opened in 2004.

The sale abruptly had to halt on March 17 when movie theaters were shut down statewide by Gov. Tony Evers due to COVID-19, but concluded upon reopening in June before new carpeting had to be laid at the Chippewa Falls Micon Cinemas location.

Olson said donating the money generated from the sale to a charitable cause was the best way to make use of the unused memorabilia, because due to the items being donated by movie studios, they aren’t allowed to sell them for profit.

“We can’t profit by selling those things, so we thought it wouldn’t be right to just toss them away so we used them as a fundraiser,” Olson said. “One of our employees plays with the band and suggested that the band can always use help, so we decided to donate all the proceeds to them.”

Mike Olson, co-owner of Micon Cinemas, said he and the Micon Cinemas staff are proud to have raised money for the Chi-Hi band program and look forward to seeing people come back to the movies again once they feel comfortable and safe.

“We raised a lot of money, and we would’ve raised more but as everybody knows we had a hard time staying open during the pandemic,” Olson said. “I want to thank everyone for coming to the movies and we hope to see you again very soon.”

