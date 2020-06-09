Micon Cinemas downtown Eau Claire location reopening Friday

A sorely missed escape is returning to the Chippewa Valley this weekend.
Micon Cinemas, a chain of movie theaters in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls, is reopening its downtown Eau Claire location on Friday.
With reduced ticket prices, the theater will be employing social distancing within the theater and taking other precautions to keep moviegoers safe, Micon Cinemas said in a social media post Tuesday afternoon.
“Thanks for all your great movie suggestions. We are reopening the Downtown Cinema starting this Friday with some classics. Every day will be $3 tickets. Please try and purchase tickets online. We will be having a few new policies and practicing social distancing in the theatre. Thanks to DECI for helping keep the Downtown Cinema open.”
For the past few weeks, Micon Cinemas has been taking requests for classic films to be shown at the theater due to no new films being released the past two months, and none on the horizon until July. The films chosen to lead the way at the theater are “Forrest Gump,” “Superman (1978),” “Midway” and “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”
All three Micon Cinemas locations in the Chippewa Valley have been closed since mid-March due to COVID-19 concerns. The box office has been largely non-existent since then, and movies only began to return to the area when a select few drive-in experiences were offered at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds the past few weekends.
Micon Cinemas management has not indicated when the other two locations will reopen, but it is likely they will begin to reopen once regularly scheduled studio releases return nationally to theaters. For tickets and more information on the showings, visit miconcinemas.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.