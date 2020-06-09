Micon Cinemas downtown location reopening Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A sorely missed escape is returning to the Chippewa Valley this weekend.

Micon Cinemas, a chain of movie theaters in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls, is reopening its downtown Eau Claire location on Friday.

With reduced ticket prices, the theater will be employing social distancing within the theater and taking other precautions to keep moviegoers safe, Micon Cinemas said in a social media post Tuesday afternoon.

“Thanks for all your great movie suggestions. We are reopening the Downtown Cinema starting this Friday with some classics. Every day will be $3 tickets. Please try and purchase tickets online. We will be having a few new policies and practicing social distancing in the theatre. Thanks to DECI for helping keep the Downtown Cinema open.”

For the past few weeks, Micon Cinemas has been taking requests for classic films to be shown at the theater due to no new films being released the past two months, and none on the horizon until July. The films chosen to lead the way at the theater are “Forrest Gump,” “Superman (1978),” “Midway” and “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”