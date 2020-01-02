A Chippewa Valley cinematic mainstay is being forced to shut down temporarily.
Micon Cinemas is a chain of local movie theaters with locations in Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire and second location in downtown Eau Claire serving as a budget-friendly theater showing classic films and new releases at the end of their release window.
The downtown budget cinema has gained steady popularity over the years, but as the new decade begins the theater will be shut down due to a problem with the theater’s heating system.
You have free articles remaining.
After a heavy dose of rain and snow plagued the Chippewa Valley on Monday, the following day Micon Cinemas’ Facebook account posted that the downtown location nestled on Barstow Street will be shut down temporarily while the heating system is fixed. It was not indicated whether the harsh weather had anything to do with the outage.
The post on Micon Cinemas’ Facebook page posted on New Year’s Eve reads “We are sorry to report that due to heating problems at the Downtown Cinema that happened overnight we have had to close the theater. We hope to have this problem taken care of in the next few weeks. Please watch Facebook posts for its reopening. If you have purchased tickets, you have been contacted by email. We are sorry for the inconvenience.”
In the days following the post, a sign up in the theater window and subsequent Facebook posts said to keep an eye on social media and the theater chain’s website to find out when the downtown location will re-open.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.