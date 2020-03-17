Micon Cinemas in Chippewa Falls raises money for Greenhalgh fund

Connie Olson said that when the crash occurred, one of their employees at that time was in the band, but was on one of the three buses not involved in the crash.

The posters range from barely larger than a single sheet of paper to ones that are 6-feet-by-4-feet, often placed in bus shelters in larger cities, she said. They have looked online at some of the price ranges and values of the posters. They also brought in many posters from their Eau Claire theater to add to the collection.

Connie Olson said she wouldn’t rule out extending the sale beyond Sunday, as they are unveiling new posters every day.

Jill Herriges, executive director at the Community Foundation of Chippewa County, was pleased that the movie theater selected the Greenhalgh fund for the proceeds.

“What a creative, artistic way to give life to that memory,” Herriges said. “It’s very fitting to Greenhalgh and his legacy.”

Herriges said the fund is providing grants annually, and is set up for perpetuity. Roughly $20,000 has been donated from the account in the past 14-plus years.