Micon Cinemas in Chippewa Falls raises money for Greenhalgh fund

Micon Cinemas in Chippewa Falls is selling hundreds of movie posters and memorabilia, with the proceeds going to the Greenhalgh Memorial Music Endowment Fund, which was set up in the wake of the 2005 Chippewa Falls bus crash that killed five people, including music director Doug Greenhalgh.
The fundraiser is slated to run through Sunday.
Dan Olson, Micon Cinemas general manager, said the theater has been is undergoing a massive remodel, as they are adding recliner seating.
“With the demolition and remodeling, it’s allowed us to go through posters, banners and memorabilia, and we just can’t store it anymore,” Olson said. “So, someone might think it’s cool for their dorm room, or their man cave.”
When they were considering what to do with the money, they opted to donate it to the Greenhalgh Memorial Music Endowment Fund, which was established at the Community Foundation of Chippewa County in the days after the October 2005 crash. That endowment fund now tops more than $100,000, with the interest each year being used for music programs at Chippewa Falls High School.
“We have a lot of employees involved in band and music, and that is the age range of a lot of our customers,” said theater co-owner Connie Olson. “We thought it would be a great charity to give to.”
Connie Olson said that when the crash occurred, one of their employees at that time was in the band, but was on one of the three buses not involved in the crash.
The posters range from barely larger than a single sheet of paper to ones that are 6-feet-by-4-feet, often placed in bus shelters in larger cities, she said. They have looked online at some of the price ranges and values of the posters. They also brought in many posters from their Eau Claire theater to add to the collection.
Connie Olson said she wouldn’t rule out extending the sale beyond Sunday, as they are unveiling new posters every day.
Jill Herriges, executive director at the Community Foundation of Chippewa County, was pleased that the movie theater selected the Greenhalgh fund for the proceeds.
“What a creative, artistic way to give life to that memory,” Herriges said. “It’s very fitting to Greenhalgh and his legacy.”
Herriges said the fund is providing grants annually, and is set up for perpetuity. Roughly $20,000 has been donated from the account in the past 14-plus years.
The crash happened early Oct. 16, 2005, when Michael J. Kozlowski of Schereville, Ind., lost control of his semi, causing it to flip and land on its side, blocking the westbound lanes of Interstate 94 near Osseo. A bus carrying members of the Chippewa Falls High School marching band slammed into the overturned semi, killing five people on board.
The crash killed bus driver Paul Rasmus, Douglas Greenhalgh, his wife, Therese, and their granddaughter, Morgan Greenhalgh, and band assistant Branden Atherton. Douglas Greenhalgh had taught music as band director at Chi Hi for more than 20 years.
A total of 35 people also were injured, including six who were hospitalized.
Kozlowski was found not guilty in April 2007 on all 33 criminal charges filed against him for his role in the crash.
In September 2008, the National Transportation Safety Board ruled that Rasmus did nothing wrong when the bus struck Kozlowski’s overturned semi.
A total of 16 lawsuits were filed in Chippewa County District Court stemming from the crash, but none of them ever reached trial.
To learn more about the fund, contact the Community Foundation of Chippewa County at 715-723-8125.