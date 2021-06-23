Micon Cinemas in Chippewa Falls to host grand reopening celebration this Saturday

A favorite local business is finally able to celebrate a return to full capacity—and something like normalcy.

Micon Cinemas, a local movie theater chain with two locations in Eau Claire and one in Chippewa Falls, is hosting its grand reopening of the Chippewa Falls location on Saturday. The celebration marks one year since the theater was able to reopen amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Connie Olson, co-owner of Micon Cinemas, said while the celebration is coming much later than anticipated, it is important for the community to rally around each other and enjoy a slow return to normalcy.

“We’ve been waiting a long time for this,” Olson said. “It’s been so long since we have all been able to get together and celebrate something like this together. Going to the movies is such a communal thing, so being able to do it again on a regular basis is a great thing for the community.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Activities included in the grand reopening event include two free movies at 10 a.m., “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” and “A Dogs Way Home.” Also included in the event will be a cookout, games, prizes, concession special and more.