Micon Cinemas to offer ghost tours of downtown theater

A local business is offering a spooky experience this Halloween season.

Micon Cinemas, a chain of locally owned movie theaters in Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire, is making ghost tours available at its downtown Eau Claire location starting this week. Starting at 7 p.m. every Friday and Saturday night for the fall season, WMP Investigations will be on site to give a small group of patrons the opportunity to tour the building and take part in a potentially scare experience (ghosts not guaranteed).

Tickets are $15 and include a free ticket to see one of the scary classic movies for Micon Cinemas fright month films, “American Psycho,” “Saw,” “Pet Sematary” and “The Blair Witch Project.” To book a tour, you can go to miconcinemas.com.

Local moviegoer Jason Reid said the ghost tour sounds like an interesting offering that may be a cool addition to an otherwise downscaled Halloween in 2020.