Micon Cinemas to offer ghost tours of downtown theater

A local business is offering a spooky experience this Halloween season.
Micon Cinemas, a chain of locally owned movie theaters in Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire, is making ghost tours available at its downtown Eau Claire location starting this week. Starting at 7 p.m. every Friday and Saturday night for the fall season, WMP Investigations will be on site to give a small group of patrons the opportunity to tour the building and take part in a potentially scare experience (ghosts not guaranteed).
Tickets are $15 and include a free ticket to see one of the scary classic movies for Micon Cinemas fright month films, “American Psycho,” “Saw,” “Pet Sematary” and “The Blair Witch Project.” To book a tour, you can go to miconcinemas.com.
Local moviegoer Jason Reid said the ghost tour sounds like an interesting offering that may be a cool addition to an otherwise downscaled Halloween in 2020.
“This sounds like something that could be a ton of fun,” Reid said. “When you think of ghosts and paranormal things you usually think about haunted houses sprouting up in random corn fields and houses, not something like this at an established business. Hopefully I’ll be able to take part in it and hopefully get somewhat scared.”
The ghost tours will last approximately 20 minutes and will be limited to small groups to enable social distancing and safety from potential COVID-19 exposure.
Micon Cinemas’ downtown Eau Claire budget theater location has been closed for the past few months due to COVID-19.
It briefly opened during the summer showing classic movies, but the lack of new releases to show later in the release schedule prevented the theater from staying open until more new popular releases are readily available.
