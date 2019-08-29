A new medical facility is up and running, aiming to serve Chippewa Falls residents in a unique way.
Midwest Chiropractic Neurology is a new chiropractic practice now open in Chippewa Falls. For the past four months, Thorp native and UW-Eau Claire graduate Drew Gintner has been testing the Chippewa Valley waters, quietly running his business before a public grand opening Wednesday afternoon.
Gintner said he decided to bring his business to Chippewa Falls after attending graduate school in Atlanta. He believed the area was underserved in the chiropractic industry and felt he could help out those who search for alternative ways of receiving medical treatment.
“Coming back here is an amazing feeling,” Gintner said. “It’s nice to be able to come home and give back to the people I grew up with. I’ve always been a helper, and I grew up working hard. And now I get to help people change the trajectory of their lives in this great area. If their health isn’t where they want to be, I can be that person to help get them back on track and teach them how to take care of themselves again.”
In addition to performing traditional adjustments, Gintner offers unique services, including examining the psychological properties behind pain to try and find a solution and the root of his patients’ discomfort. Gintner said using different therapeutic techniques and exercises helps enhance the scope of his knowledge of a person’s medical ailments.
“Everything starts and ends with the brain,” Gintner said. “Whether you like it or not, it controls all of the body’s functions. So patients who are starting to hit a wall where they’ve tried the traditional medical route or other alternative care and aren’t getting the results they want, I can dig a little bit deeper.”
Gintner also said Midwest Chiropractic Neurology will be able to serve a wide demographic of patients.
While in college at UW-Eau Claire, Gintner traveled and conducted internships in overseas locations such as El Salvador — twice — and Barcelona, Spain (where chiropractic isn’t technically legal). These experiences helped him key in on wanting to serve kids, individuals with learning disabilities, people with sports injuries and individuals who have recently been in car accidents, as they don’t receive as much immediate medical attention as they might need.
During a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Midwest Chiropractic Neurology on Wednesday night, Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman said he is thankful Gintner decided to bring his practice to the city and hopes it will thrive for years to come.
“You’re choosing a wonderful community to start this business in,” Hoffman said. “The chamber, the community and I really appreciate young people who are willing to invest and be a part of Chippewa Falls. This will do wonders for the community, and I think it’ll do very well.”
Now that the doors are open and patients can receive the care they need, Gintner said he hopes to be a part of the solution to many Chippewa Falls citizens’ medical problems.
“I just want to educate the community on how to take care of themselves and live healthily,” Gintner said. “Whether it is what happens in the chiropractic area or the traditional medical standpoint. I understand it takes more than just me to solve their problems, but I might be a piece of the puzzle that helps unlock the potential they have in some of those other areas.”
