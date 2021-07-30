Military convoy to pass through Chippewa Valley on Saturday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The machines will be coming from as far away as California, Florida, and even one from New Zealand. Varner, who lives in Little Falls, Minn., will be driving his World War II-era command car.

“Most of us who drive them want to honor the military history of our country,” Varner said.

The tour on Saturday will come through Knapp and Menomonie. While the Yellowstone Highway used to go through Eau Claire, Varner said they decided not to try and bring the large vehicles through the city.

“We have 10-ton vehicles,” he said.

Varner estimates the convoy will arrive at the Lake Hallie Walmart parking lot between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Saturday. They will then head toward the Wisconsin Veteran’s Home at Chippewa Falls, 2175 E. Park Ave.

“We’re going to do a parade around the building,” Varner said. “They really like seeing the old, military vehicles.”

The convoy will get on Highway 29, traveling perhaps 30 mph, stopping in Cadott, then for lunch at Veterans Memorial Park in Stanley, before continuing their journey east towards Abbotsford.

“We’re kind of like the circus coming to town, for some of these small towns,” he said. “We’d love for people to come out and see us.”

