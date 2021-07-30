Military convoy to pass through Chippewa Valley on Saturday

A military convoy featuring more than 35 vehicles used during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War will be coming through the Chippewa Valley on Saturday.
John Varner, one of the organizers with the Military Vehicles Preservation Association, said the three-week trek is beginning in Aberdeen, S.D., and will wrap up in eastern Ohio. The route is largely following along the old Yellowstone Trail Highway.
“We started planning this almost three years ago,” Varner said Tuesday. “We are trying to celebrate American history.”
Varner said his group is passionate about collecting and restoring the historic vehicles.
“About half of us are veterans. Historic military vehicles is like a Corvette club — it’s a niche group,” he said. “They really strike a chord in peoples’ hearts, when they see these historic vehicles.”
The military vehicles include a 1918 Dodge staff car, four or five World War II-era Jeeps, and several vehicles that were used in Korea, Vietnam, and during Operation Desert Storm, he said. If a vehicle breaks down during the trip, they will be able to fix it quickly, he added.
“The old trucks are very well built, and spare parts, believe it or not, are fairly easy to come by,” he said. “We have some real expert mechanics that come with us on this trip.”
The machines will be coming from as far away as California, Florida, and even one from New Zealand. Varner, who lives in Little Falls, Minn., will be driving his World War II-era command car.
“Most of us who drive them want to honor the military history of our country,” Varner said.
The tour on Saturday will come through Knapp and Menomonie. While the Yellowstone Highway used to go through Eau Claire, Varner said they decided not to try and bring the large vehicles through the city.
“We have 10-ton vehicles,” he said.
Varner estimates the convoy will arrive at the Lake Hallie Walmart parking lot between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Saturday. They will then head toward the Wisconsin Veteran’s Home at Chippewa Falls, 2175 E. Park Ave.
“We’re going to do a parade around the building,” Varner said. “They really like seeing the old, military vehicles.”
The convoy will get on Highway 29, traveling perhaps 30 mph, stopping in Cadott, then for lunch at Veterans Memorial Park in Stanley, before continuing their journey east towards Abbotsford.
“We’re kind of like the circus coming to town, for some of these small towns,” he said. “We’d love for people to come out and see us.”