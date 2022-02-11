Minnesota Congressman introduces national debt clock resolution

U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) on Friday introduced a resolution that will direct the Clerk of the House to place a national debt clock in the House Chamber.
Its display will provide more transparency to the American people and serve as a reminder to lawmakers as they vote on proposals that will increase the national debt.
Hagedorn was joined by 19 of his colleagues in cosponsoring the bill upon introduction.
“For the first time in the history of the United States, the national debt has surpassed $30 trillion. Moreover, in the one year that President Biden has been in office and the Democrat Party has had full control of Congress, the debt has risen by over $2 trillion. Their radical policies and reckless spending have caused inflation to skyrocket and fueled a national debt increase that has become unmanageable," Hagedorn said.
“The American people deserve full transparency about this nation’s fiscal affairs, and this resolution will be a strong reminder to lawmakers as they vote on proposals that could put our country further in debt.
“The clock is ticking on America’s economic crisis, and it will only get worse under Washington Democrats’ failed one-party rule. We must put forth commonsense, conservative policies that will strengthen our economy and protect future generations from this fiscal burden.”
Hagedorn was re-elected in 2020 to serve Minnesota’s First District in the U.S. House of Representatives for a second term. He grew up on his family’s grain and livestock farm near Truman.
Jim’s father, former Congressman Tom Hagedorn (MN-02), grandfather, and great-grandfather were all southern Minnesota farmers, and Jim resides in the rural community of Blue Earth.
Hagedorn is a member of the House Committees on Agriculture and Small Business.
