Minnesota man charged locally with sexually touching a 5-year-old girl

A Minnesota man has been charged with sexually touching a girl over an eight-year span beginning when she was 5 years old.

Justin J. Campbell, 46, of Laporte, Minn., was charged in Chippewa County Court with repeated sexual assault of a child. The trial is slated to begin Jan. 18.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl recently told authorities that Campbell sexually touched her at a home between September 2009 and June 2017.

