Minnesota man dies in camper at Country Fest in Cadott

The Chippewa County coroner's office has released the identity of the person who died Wednesday at Country Fest near Cadott.

Justin Hunt, 40, of Faribault, Minn., was found dead in his camper Wednesday morning by his wife, said Mark Roshell, the county's chief deputy coroner.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hunt was not overweight and appeared to be in good health before he died, Roshell said. Hunt's wife said they had a few drinks Tuesday night, but didn't consume a significant amount of alcohol. There is no suspicion of foul play, Roshell said.

An autopsy was performed in Minnesota on Wednesday. Roshell said he anticipates autopsy results, along with a toxicology report, to be returned in four to six weeks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0