Molson Coors Beverage Company donates 48,000 meals to Agnes' Table/Legacy Community Center

An organization dedicated to serving the Chippewa Valley just received a huge helping of aid amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Molson Coors Beverage Company announced a donation of 48,000 meals to Agnes’ Table/Legacy Community Center in Chippewa Falls as part of its community giving program providing food and supplies to help fight hunger during this unprecedented time.

The program will support food pantries facing increased demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 10 hometown and brewery-based markets. In total, Molson Coors will donate nearly 3 million meals.

“As the number of people impacted by COVID-19 continues to grow, food insecurity has become a community crisis and food banks are seeing unprecedented demand. We’re committed to meeting the needs in the communities where we work and live,” said Dick Leinenkugel, president of Leinenkugel Brewing Company.

“The generosity of Molson Coors to Legacy Community Center/Agnes’ Table provides meals for many during this time of uncertainty. This donation shows the commitment Molson Coors has in supporting the basic principles of home, health and family. We and those we serve are forever grateful for its support,” said Dave Gordon, Agnes’ Table/Legacy Community Center Board President.