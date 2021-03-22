Momentum West annual meeting and Economic Development Awards to be held Mar. 31

Momentum West, a regional economic development organization, will host its Annual Meeting and Economic Development Awards virtually on March 31 from 11 a.m. to noon.

This well-attended event celebrates the best of West Central Wisconsin and those who are making a difference in the community every day. Sponsored by Bremer Bank, it is an opportunity for the community to come together.

“We have a lot to celebrate in West Central Wisconsin. While 2020 was certainly a challenging and unprecedented year, it was also a year when local businesses, partners and organizations rose to those challenges. They demonstrated the strength, resiliency, dedication and innovative spirit that defines West Central Wisconsin. As a community leader I am proud of what we have accomplished together and pleased to be able to shine light on leaders within our community,” said Steve Jahn, executive director of Momentum West.

Momentum West received a wide variety of nominations submitted by community members throughout the region. Of those, several were chosen to receive awards, including: