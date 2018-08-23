A botched robbery that led to the shooting of Kenneth Patterson in the town of Eagle Point in March 2016 may have been spurred by a grudge – and a need for money to fund a mobile meth lab, Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell wrote in a court document.
Newell appeared in court Thursday, saying information surrounding Jesse Lloyd’s drug use should be allowed into Lloyd’s homicide trial in October.
Lloyd, 23, was also in court but did not speak.
Newell’s theory is that Lloyd and co-defendant Matthew Labrec, 22, committed the robbery because they needed money to set up a “mobile shake-and-bake meth lab,” according to a court document filed by Newell.
The “shake-and-bake” method involves a few ingredients and a two-liter bottle, producing about two ounces of meth. In the process, users can relatively easily make their own drugs, according to a report from nonprofit National Alliance for Model State Drug Laws.
They chose Patterson as their target because the Eau Claire man had “allegedly ripped off” Labrec earlier in a drug deal, Newell wrote.
Labrec and Lloyd planned to take Patterson to a secluded spot to rob him, according to the document.
Instead, while the three were alone, Labrec said in a criminal complaint, Labrec heard Lloyd fire a gun.
The bullet struck Patterson’s right thigh and eventually killed him.
Four months later, Lloyd and Labrec were both charged with first-degree intentional homicide.
Labrec took a plea deal and is serving a 20-year prison sentence. He will testify at Lloyd’s trial.
But the two co-defendants’ history with drugs is “inescapably intertwined” with the conspiracy to rob Patterson, Newell said, adding that jurors must be able consider that information.
Lloyd’s attorney, Aaron Nelson, objected to some pieces of evidence Newell argued for.
“It is nothing but trying to dehumanize and discredit and bring in information about Mr. Lloyd that he is somehow associated with meth,” Nelson said.
Newell also argued for including a witness’ story that Labrec and Lloyd received meth the day after Patterson was shot.
The two men’s suspected conspiracy didn’t end the day of the shooting, Newell said.
“What the jurors will hear is that they took steps to try and avoid getting into trouble for this,” Newell said. “They took steps to set up an alibi, took steps to flee the area, took steps to get rid of evidence.”
Nelson disagreed.
“I don’t know how it’s relevant in any way that Mr. Labrec obtained meth later, on a different day,” he said.
Nelson said in June he plans to argue that Labrec was the one who shot Patterson, and that Labrec was “lying.”
Labrec also brought a gun to the scene, but Lloyd fired the fatal shot, according to Labrec’s account from the complaint.
Nelson plans to cross-examine Labrec in front of the jury, according to court documents.
The trial is slated to begin Oct. 2.
