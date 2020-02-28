Money, meals provided for wife, daughters of Eau Claire County educator arrested for sex trafficking

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — For as long as Melissa Jenneman has known her, Ashley Peggs has exemplified patience and compassion. When Peggs’ life changed abruptly last week, Jenneman wanted to help.
Her husband Dan Peggs, the Altoona schools superintendent, was arrested last week and charged with sex trafficking of a minor and making child pornography. His attorney pleaded not guilty to both charges. He is currently living near Madison under house arrest as he awaits further federal court proceedings.
When she heard about Dan Peggs’ arrest, Jenneman reacted with disbelief, shock, anger, disgust and sadness. Her thoughts turned to the impact it would have on Ashley and her four daughters, so she set up a Meal Train website last Friday to organize dinners and donations for the family. Jenneman initially set the goal for $1,000, but donations quickly surpassed that. As of Thursday afternoon, just under 400 people had donated more than $22,000.
Ashley Peggs declined to be interviewed but sent a statement to the Leader-Telegram.
“In this time of darkness, the outpouring of love and support has given me a light to focus on,” the statement reads. “There are no words to truly express how grateful I am to be surrounded by such an amazing community.
“My girls and I have been shown so much generosity and compassion from family, friends, neighbors, teachers, staff members, law enforcement, and even complete strangers … Every thought — big or small — has been such a blessing to us and we could not get through this time without each of you. Moving forward, I will continue to focus on my amazing little girls and on the love and goodness you have all shown me. Each of you is a blessing to me. I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
Jenneman and Ashely Peggs met in elementary school and have grown close since becoming mothers. They both have four young children.
“There’s that connection there of understanding one another’s chaotic lives,” Jenneman said.
In conversations over the past week, Jenneman has tried to support Ashley Peggs, who Jenneman said is simply trying to get through each day.
“She’s in survival mode,” Jenneman said
On the website, people can either prepare a meal for a certain date and place the food in a cooler outside the Peggs’ front door between 5 and 6 p.m. or donate to a bank account Ashley Peggs set up last week.
Jenneman said Dan Peggs does not have access to the account and believes it is possible to help Ashley and the children while not supporting Dan Peggs.
“You can want him to be charged to the fullest extent of the law and feel terrible for this family,” Jenneman said.
Jenneman plans to have the website up indefinitely and said daily meals are scheduled into April. She said reading the Meal Train comments and seeing supportive messages from friends and strangers has lifted her spirit.
“It’s just like, ‘Yes, there are good people out there,’” Jenneman said.