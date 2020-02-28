Money, meals provided for wife, daughters of Eau Claire County educator arrested for sex trafficking

“My girls and I have been shown so much generosity and compassion from family, friends, neighbors, teachers, staff members, law enforcement, and even complete strangers … Every thought — big or small — has been such a blessing to us and we could not get through this time without each of you. Moving forward, I will continue to focus on my amazing little girls and on the love and goodness you have all shown me. Each of you is a blessing to me. I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Jenneman and Ashely Peggs met in elementary school and have grown close since becoming mothers. They both have four young children.

“There’s that connection there of understanding one another’s chaotic lives,” Jenneman said.

In conversations over the past week, Jenneman has tried to support Ashley Peggs, who Jenneman said is simply trying to get through each day.

“She’s in survival mode,” Jenneman said

On the website, people can either prepare a meal for a certain date and place the food in a cooler outside the Peggs’ front door between 5 and 6 p.m. or donate to a bank account Ashley Peggs set up last week.