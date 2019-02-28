Area conservationists continue to discuss how to move forward after finding more deer that tested positive for chronic wasting disease.
In April 2018, a deer testing positive for CWD was found in the Town of Brunswick in Eau Claire County, triggering a feeding and baiting ban and the issuing of special surveillance permits in that area which were active from last September to March 1, 2019.
Since that time, two wild deer also tested positive for CWD in western Eau Claire County, in the towns of Brunswick and Drammen, during fall surveillance efforts conducted by the DNR with hunters and landowners
The positive tests renew Eau Claire County’s existing three-year baiting and feeding ban, and renew the two-year baiting and feeding bans for Buffalo, Chippewa, Dunn, Pepin and Trempealeau counties.
Both CWD-positive deer were mature bucks harvested during the 2018 gun deer season and were tested as part of the surveillance efforts last year.
During that time DNR officials had increased efforts to make CWD testing convenient in the area, including kiosks and working with local businesses to provide testing opportunities.
Despite that, they fell short on their goals.
In the wider surveillance area that includes parts of six counties, they tested 238 deer, short of their goal of 310.
In the more focused area around the location of the original deer, they fell short of their goal of 70 deer and tested 61.
Bill Hogseth, wildlife biologist for the DNR, said that because officials found multiple other deer which tested positive, despite not reaching their testing goals, they can safely assume that there are more in the area.
“For me the takeaway is that we have some prevalence in the area,” Hogseth said. “We’re talking about more than just a handful of deer ... and we can safely assume the disease has been here a while.”
Speaking at a meeting of the Chippewa Valley CWD Advisory Team, Hogseth said that going forward the DNR will be continuing to work with landowners and hunters to step up monitoring and testing.
In all, Buffalo, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin and Trempealeau counties tested 1,663 deer last year. They also tested a number of car-killed deer and deer that were called in as sick.
CWD attacks the brains of deer. Infected animals grow thin, act strangely and eventually die. It was discovered in Wisconsin near Mount Horeb in 2002.
Going forward, the DNR is expected to continue working the Chippewa Valley CWD Advisory Team as well as each of the county’s Deer Advisory Councils as they set recommendations for permit numbers this spring.
They’re expected to continue surveillance efforts, including locations at kiosks and cooperating businesses to increase the number of tests.
Hogseth said that in 2018 they had tried to make lots of locations to “make it as convenient as possible” to test deer.
“We put a lot of effort into that and it went pretty well,” Hogseth said.
Aside from just increasing locations, both the DNR and county groups are expected to continue education efforts to increase participation in testing.
