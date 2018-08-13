The Eau Claire Big Rig Truck Show might be named for Chippewa Falls’ neighbor to the south, but organizers are hoping for huge crowds at the show’s second year at the Chippewa Falls fairgrounds.
“It’s allowed us to grow,” show coordinator Molly Skifton said. “It’s more conducive to larger crowds, easier to get around. People are familiar with the fairgrounds in Chippewa.”
Come Friday, the space will be crawling with trucks, specialty cars, six monster trucks, vendors from around the country and a motor cross stunt team.
The show, in its ninth year and owned by Linda and Terry Biddle of Eau Claire, was first held in the parking lot of the Chippewa Valley Technical College’s Eau Claire campus.
After last year’s move to Chippewa Falls, the show drew 18,000 attendees.
“All our supporters are so great,” Skifton said. “But as we continue to grow, a lot more people would like to be involved.”
Admission is free for the whole event, Friday through Sunday. Parking is $5, and free on Sunday.
Exhibits are open 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are required for the Monster Truck Throwdown Friday and Saturday nights. Tickets start at $25 for people 13 and up and $18 for children ages 4 – 12, though prices will increase slightly at the gate, Skifton said.
“All the ticketholders are invited to a pre-show pit party,” Skifton said. “They get to come up close to the trucks, meet the drivers … we’re very excited about the monster trucks.”
The drivers execute stunts, wheelies, side-by-side racing and, of course, crush other cars during the two-hour show in the grandstand area, according to the show’s website.
The pit party gates open at 4:30 p.m., and the throwdown begins at 7 p.m., rain or shine.
The event is family-friendly, Skifton said, with semi truck rides, free professional face painting, a coloring contest and giveaways – and a beer garden and live music for adults. Even history buffs might stumble across antique trucks from the American Truck Historical Society.
The weekend will wrap up 2 p.m. Sunday with a big rig truck parade on Bridge Street, beginning at Cedar Street and ending at the River Street roundabout.
The show has contributed to nonprofits – including United Cerebral Palsy and the nonprofit Hands Foundation, which collects items for homeless veterans and people in poverty – and hosts a VFW booth each year.
“We try to involve the community and worthwhile causes as much as possible,” Skifton said.
Buy tickets online at ectruckshow.com. For a full show schedule, visit eauclairebigrigtruckshow.com/show-events.
