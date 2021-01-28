'More crucial now than ever': Virtual charity event to benefit local arts organizations

All three of the organizations will receive funds from the event, but the dollar amount received will vary based on votes. Registered runners will be able to vote for which charity they’d like to see benefit the most from the event, with the first place vote getter receiving $15,000, the second place finisher receiving $7,500 and the third place finisher receiving $5,000.

In addition to the scheduled races during the event, the “Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic” will offer a coloring contest, chalk your walk and rock hunts for younger participants to enjoy.

Johnson said even though the pandemic has been pushing on for over 10 months now, fundraisers such as the event coming this summer are more essential than ever as funds begin to dry up and donation numbers dwindle as hardships continue to be felt.

“Events like these are more crucial now than ever,” Johnson said. “Everyone is tired of COVID-19, everyone is tired of restrictions and everyone is feeling tapped out. On top of all of that we still aren’t able to open even with hope on the horizon. It’s hard for everyone to get out there and ask for money over and over again. So, this is a fun way for people to be active, be engaged and contribute back to the community without being asked.”