'More crucial now than ever': Virtual charity event to benefit local arts organizations

A local event is aiming to get the community active and help out the arts along the way.
The RCU Foundation’s “Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic” event will celebrate 27 years of running and walking to support organizations that make a difference in the communities that Royal Credit Union serves.
Participants can resister to run or walk the 10K or 2 mile routes and youth can take part in a ½ mile course anytime between June 5-28. Registration details are available at www.rcu.org/race.
Proceeds from the event will benefit three partner charities: The Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls, Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild in Eau Claire and Northern Star Theatre Company in Rice Lake.
Debra Johnson, executive director for the Heyde Center for the Arts, said this virtual event will be a great way for the community to come together during a difficult period.
“We are so thrilled because it is a great opportunity to put these two entities together,” Johnson said. “Art centers like ours were one of the first things shut down during the pandemic and we’ll be one of the last to open up again. You can’t have full houses, so without large audiences we can’t book the entertainment people want. This fundraiser will hopefully help us get by until things clear up.”
All three of the organizations will receive funds from the event, but the dollar amount received will vary based on votes. Registered runners will be able to vote for which charity they’d like to see benefit the most from the event, with the first place vote getter receiving $15,000, the second place finisher receiving $7,500 and the third place finisher receiving $5,000.
In addition to the scheduled races during the event, the “Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic” will offer a coloring contest, chalk your walk and rock hunts for younger participants to enjoy.
Johnson said even though the pandemic has been pushing on for over 10 months now, fundraisers such as the event coming this summer are more essential than ever as funds begin to dry up and donation numbers dwindle as hardships continue to be felt.
“Events like these are more crucial now than ever,” Johnson said. “Everyone is tired of COVID-19, everyone is tired of restrictions and everyone is feeling tapped out. On top of all of that we still aren’t able to open even with hope on the horizon. It’s hard for everyone to get out there and ask for money over and over again. So, this is a fun way for people to be active, be engaged and contribute back to the community without being asked.”
Registration for the 2021 “Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic” event is open now with the first 100 people to register to receive an exclusive Rock the Riverfront 2021 stainless steel water bottle.