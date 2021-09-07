More than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin day after Labor Day

Chippewa County announced 12 new active cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, raising the total positive cases to 8,461 countywide to date (292 cases currently considered active). No new coronavirus related deaths were announced Tuesday in Chippewa County, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 102 lives lost to date.

There have now been 33,281 negative coronavirus tests administered and 351 total individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (10 individuals currently hospitalized) countywide to date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “severe.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 746,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one day increase of 4,425 active cases) and 8,536 individuals have passed away statewide to date due to complications with coronavirus (a one day increase of 15 lives lost). 315 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.