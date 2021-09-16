 Skip to main content
More than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin Thursday
More than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin Thursday

COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County announced 45 new active cases of COVID-19 Thursday, raising the total positive cases to 8,851 countywide to date (530 cases currently considered active). No new coronavirus related deaths were announced Thursday in Chippewa County, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 103 lives lost to date.

There have now been 33,875 negative coronavirus tests administered and 359 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (10 individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “severe.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 765,000 active cases of coronavirus statewide to date (a one day increase of 4,071 active cases) and 8,666 individuals have passed away statewide to date due to complications with COVID-19 (a one day increase of 20 lives lost). 375 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.

