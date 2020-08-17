Morrie's Chippewa Valley Mazda to host life jacket giveaway Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A local business and a local charity are coming together to help make the rest of the summer a safe one for everyone.

A free life jacket giveaway is being held at Morrie’s Chippewa Valley Mazda in Chippewa Falls from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. The jackets are being donated by local nonprofit Jacob’s Jackets, which regularly distributes life jackets throughout the community.

In a social media post, a representative from Jacob’s Jackets said the event is being held to make the summer and Labor Day holiday a safer one for everyone in the community who will be near or in the water.

“Mark your calendars. We will be handing out new life jackets to those in need. Bring in your old, if you want. We will use those for the loaner boards around the Chippewa Valley.”

Jacob’s Jackets was created by Jacob Krager in honor of his best friend Jacob Lee Schultz. Schultz died in a drowning accident in 2013. Since its formation, Jacob’s Jackets had distributed more than 5,000 life jackets throughout the Wisconsin.

The importance of a life jacket while in deep water is highly important because it can help you stay afloat and prevent drowning. Life jackets are not required in area waters, but are highly encouraged.