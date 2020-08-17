Morrie's Chippewa Valley Mazda to host life jacket giveaway Wednesday

A local business and a local charity are coming together to help make the rest of the summer a safe one for everyone.
A free life jacket giveaway is being held at Morrie’s Chippewa Valley Mazda in Chippewa Falls from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. The jackets are being donated by local nonprofit Jacob’s Jackets, which regularly distributes life jackets throughout the community.
In a social media post, a representative from Jacob’s Jackets said the event is being held to make the summer and Labor Day holiday a safer one for everyone in the community who will be near or in the water.
“Mark your calendars. We will be handing out new life jackets to those in need. Bring in your old, if you want. We will use those for the loaner boards around the Chippewa Valley.”
Jacob’s Jackets was created by Jacob Krager in honor of his best friend Jacob Lee Schultz. Schultz died in a drowning accident in 2013. Since its formation, Jacob’s Jackets had distributed more than 5,000 life jackets throughout the Wisconsin.
The importance of a life jacket while in deep water is highly important because it can help you stay afloat and prevent drowning. Life jackets are not required in area waters, but are highly encouraged.
In the 2016, Recreational Boating Statistics report published by the U. S. Coast Guard, 486 deaths by drowning occurred in the United States where the usage of a life jacket or non-usage of one was able to be determined. Of those, 486 deaths, 404 (83 percent) were not wearing a life jacket.
Those interested in the life jacket giveaway Wednesday need only have their and their child’s information on hand to receive a life jacket from Jacob’s Jackets.
“We will need to know the weights of children, to properly get the right size. Since COVID prevents us from fitting them, we will have a scale on hand also.”
For more information on the Jacob’s Jackets life jacket giveaway Wednesday at Morrie’s Chippewa Valley Mazda, you can call 715-933-1623.
