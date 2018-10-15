Two Chippewa County school districts’ state funding will be slashed for the 2018-2019 school year.
The Cornell and Lake Holcombe districts will get $37,000 and $36,000 less in state aid, respectively, a 15-percent slash for Lake Holcombe and a 1-percent cut for Cornell, according to data from the Department of Public Instruction.
Lake Holcombe also saw a funding cut last year, getting a 15 percent knock in state aid for the 2017-2018 school year.
Several other districts are getting more than the previous year. The Chippewa Falls School District is receiving $106,000 more, the Cadott Community School District will get $361,000 more, the Bloomer School District will get $303,000 more, the New Auburn School District will receive $245,000 more and the Stanley-Boyd Area School District is slated to get $202,000 more.
The amounts do not include per-pupil aid, which will be $654 per pupil for the year, paid in March 2019, according to the DPI.
State aid for school districts increased by 1.6 percent since last year.
School membership, property value and school expenditures are all used to calculate the amount of state aid a district receives.
The Chippewa Falls School District is slated to hold its annual budget hearing 5:30 p.m. Oct. 30.
