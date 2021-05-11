 Skip to main content
Mother, son from Cadott killed in Town of Lafayette accident
Mother, son from Cadott killed in Town of Lafayette accident

A mother and son from Cadott were killed in a Monday morning vehicle accident in the Town of Lafayette.

Camellia F. Kelch, 38, and Isaiah Kelch, 13, were killed. 

The Chippewa County Sheriff's Department said it received a 911 call at 11:01 a.m. Monday reporting the accident on S-Hwy 29  involving a semi tractor-trailer and a passenger car. 

The accident reportedly occurred in the east bound lane of S-Hwy 29 near mile marker 83 just west of 190th Street.

"Upon arrival Sheriff Deputies spoke to a number of witnesses who indicated the Chevy Monte Carlo was west bound on S-Hwy 29, crossed over into the median, then traveled into the east bound lane striking an east bound semi-tractor and trailer," the department said. "Sheriff deputies located the occupants of the Chevy Monte Carlo on the roadway and shoulder who were ejected from their vehicle. The two occupants were deceased.

"Sheriff deputies then interviewed the driver of the semi-tractor trailer who indicated he was east bound on S-Hwy 29 when the Chevy Monte Carlo traveling west bound entered the median, then onto the east bound lane striking the left front of his semi. The driver of the semi was not injured due to the crash."

The driver of the semi was identified as Justin A. Ritchie, 38, of Maiden Rock.

