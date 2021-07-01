Motorcyclist passes away in Lafayette after losing control of his vehicle

At 12:19 p.m. Wednesday afternoon the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department was notified of a motorcycle accident on 197th Street just south of the Lafayette Town Hall. The caller indicated that he was riding his motorcycle, traveling with his friend north bound on 197th Street at 55 Avenue. The caller indicated that his friend (the victim) was traveling at a high rate of speed when he passed him and lost control of his cycle that entered onto the east shoulder overturning several times.