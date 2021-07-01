 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Motorcyclist passes away in Lafayette after losing control of his vehicle
0 Comments
alert top story

Motorcyclist passes away in Lafayette after losing control of his vehicle

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Chippewa Falls Police Car
CHIPPEWA HERALD

A 54-year-old male from the Town of Lafayette in Chippewa County died Wednesday afternoon after losing control of his motorcycle.

At 12:19 p.m. Wednesday afternoon the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department was notified of a motorcycle accident on 197th Street just south of the Lafayette Town Hall. The caller indicated that he was riding his motorcycle, traveling with his friend north bound on 197th Street at 55 Avenue. The caller indicated that his friend (the victim) was traveling at a high rate of speed when he passed him and lost control of his cycle that entered onto the east shoulder overturning several times.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

EMS along with the Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene, finding the victim deceased. The victim was not wearing a helmet and speed was determined as a contributing factor of the accident.

Identification of the deceased will be disclosed after notification of family is completed.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Surge Response teams to battle virus

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Matthew J. Martin
Obituaries

Matthew J. Martin

Matthew J. Martin, 50, of Chippewa Falls, town of Eagle Point, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News