'Moving in the wrong direction': COVID-19 cases beginning to increase at local and state levels

In the past week, 3,624 vaccine doses were given, slightly down from last week's record high of 3,650 doses. A total of 21,703 county residents (36.3%) have received at least one dose, with 14,278 (22.1%) having completed their vaccine series, she said.

While vaccinations are continuing widely, the county is still struggling to reach its Black population. The state data shows just 53 of the county's 1,400 Black residents (3.8%) have received their first dose, compared to roughly 32.7% of the county's white population. Weideman announced the county has received funding from the Department of Health Services to work on equity plans to reach more of the Black population and get them shots.

Cases down, but warning signs ahead

Chippewa County saw 14 new positive cases of the virus in the past week from 231 tests given, for a 6.1% positivity rate. Last week, 22 people tested positive for the virus out of 206 tests, for a 10.7% positivity rate. Overall, less than 1% of cases are now considered to be active, and for the first time in months, no county residents are hospitalized with virus-related symptoms. None of the positive cases this week were for the B.1.1.7 (UK) variant; the county has had five reported cases of that variant.