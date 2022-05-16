Muse Theatre to close curtain for final time

Vicki Elwood, founder and artistic managing director of The Muse Theatre, announced she has decided to close the 5013c Theatre in La Crosse.

"We are closing the theatre company for multiple reasons and mainly the lingering fears that still exist within the theatre going public, that have not returned, and the rising costs of operations," she said.

"We are closing based on all the conditions that all small businesses are facing right now -- only half of our audiences are returning, yet our expenses have more than doubled."

Muse said the theatre's property taxes continue to rise from a $600 a year when we they bought the abandoned and condemned building at 1353 Avon St. to $7,000 a year, and energy bills have more than doubled.

"The Muse Theatre received less than 5k in Economic Injury Disaster Loans, while other established theatres in the area received over $100,000," she said. "We have operated solely on box office receipts and we never solicited for monetary donations. We simply asked the public to attend our shows and pay for a ticket to see a really great show. We succeeded at that mission and we were able to provide many years of great entertainment that were the greatest years of my life."

Muse said she will seek "opportunities to lead an established theatre in the area and I hope to continue to perform as an actor and singer, as well. This is what I was meant to do."

She said she will consider selling the renovated building if an opportunity arises.

