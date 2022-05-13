Music at the Riverfront in C.F. announces 2022 lineup

The 2022 Music at the Riverfront Concert Series at Riverfront Park in Chippewa Falls has just announced its artist lineup.

The concerts, which take place each Sunday between June 12 and August 12, consist of two hours of live original and cover music. The concert series is free for all to attend.

Kicking off the series on June 12 will be The Cragars followed by (in order of appearance) JFT Party Band, The Driftless Revelers, Bear Creek Band/Mark Croft, Raquel and the Wildflowers, Stefan Geisinger Band, Kyle Renfro Trio, The Big Deeks, Home Grown Tomatoes and All In. A fireworks display will follow the July 2 Bear Creek Band/Mark Croft performances.

“This year we have a diverse lineup of bands that I am sure will bring people from our community and surrounding communities to Riverfront,” said John Jimenez, Chippewa Falls parks, recreation and forestry director. “In addition, we have a fireworks show slated to take place on July 2 after our extended show. We are hosting two very popular bands on this evening, and it should be a lot of fun! We are also excited to have food trucks available throughout the concert series.”

For more information visit facebook.com/atthechippewariverfront.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.