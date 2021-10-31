'My Second Life': Adela Piggush, 12, intrigues on Halloween

For the first time since the River Valley Media Group started "You Finish the Story" five stories ago, we have a student winner.

Kathy Wisco's seventh-grade class at Aquinas Middle School took on the writing challenge, and we selected "My Second Life" by Adela Piggush, 12, as the winner. Enjoy her story.

'My Second Life' by Adela Piggush

It's a dark and stormy night.

Wind howls, shutters shudder and leaves skitter across every street and sidewalk.

Not a drop of rain has fallen, yet, as trick-or-treating begins as the sun nears setting. The suburbs buzz with knots of costumed children and harried parents, raring for a sugar fix in the wake of the past stifling year.

Downtown has already grown rowdy, as adults young and old flit from corner to corner. Neon orange, purple and acidic green mottle their apple-cheeked faces with an over-saturated glow.

The only stillness is found in darkened theaters and houses strung with string and batting in the guise of spider-webs, broken periodically by the jolt and squeal of a jump-scare. So-called "haunted" houses.

All is well.

Well... except for me, because I'm a ghost.

And I have some unfinished business to take care of tonight.

- 1977 -

Ellery Artony owned a rundown grocery store on the edge of town.

Ellery was lucky to get five customers a day, and if he got customers they weren’t afraid of rats. Rats skittered across the floor, jumping up onto the lower shelves that had spoiled food.

Most of the customers lived in the rundown town that was destined to be overtaken by developers. I was a special customer.

Passing by on a nearly abandoned highway, I had realized that I had a very low supply of gas. Hopeful, I’d turned on the next exit and only made it so far as Ellery’s store. Suddenly, as if my stomach had eyes and could see the gas station it grumbled. I parked my car and filled up the tank, then went inside to get a little food. As soon as I’d walked in, I spotted a rat in a corner nibbling on a scrap of food. Determined to get food, I walked to the aisle that had the most food.

Most likely month-old bread lined the shelves, parts of the bags the breads were wrapped in had been torn apart. I picked up a minimally-touched loaf and proceeded to find some peanut butter. Unfortunately, when I approached the jars had been overtaken by mold. No way was I going to buy moldy peanut butter.

I walked to the cash register and dinged the rusty old bell, waiting for service. Soon enough a burly old man with a long, scraggly beard and worn-through clothes came to the register. His nametag read Ellery.

Yes, this was Ellery Artony.

I put my money on the table and took my bread.

In my car once again, I turned out of the parking lot and started back towards the highway. A half-hour later, I opened the bag of bread and took out a pre-sliced piece. I tried to take a bite, but the bread was hard as a rock!

Moments later, I started to feel dizzy. I looked in the mirror and my face was turning purple. Suddenly, I was gasping for breath. I couldn’t get air through my lungs, a chunk of bread was lodged in my throat. I fell over onto the passenger seat, my knees knocked the steering wheel and the car turned down a small slope at the side of the road. My foot came off the pedal, but the car had been gaining momentum down the slope.

All I heard was the crunch of the hood of the car as it smashed into a tree. Then I blanked out.

It must have been at least a few hours before I came to, or what I thought was coming to. Then, I looked down at myself, right through myself. I was completely invisible.

As a child, I had never really believed in ghosts, but there was no other explanation. I had died and become a ghost. That’s when it hit me, I must have choked on the stale bread Ellery had sold me. Mad as ever, I began to walk back to his store. Unfortunately, it must’ve been a least a half-hour away by car.

Only a few minutes later, I had come to the conclusion that I’d already walked at least a mile. After a few more paces, I couldn’t go any farther. Literally, I couldn’t go any farther. It was like walking into a very hard wind, unable to move forward. Tired, I began my trek back to my car, hopeful that tomorrow would bring more luck.

The next few days brought much the same result. Within a week, I had completely given up hope of making it back to Ellery’s store.

- Five years later -

It must have been a few years later, but to be honest I had lost track within a month of being dead. It wasn’t as bad as it sounds, it was mainly just boring. I think it was a Monday, or at least it felt like it.

A loud rumbling had come down the road and stopped right on the highway in front of me. A man got out and walked down the ditch to my car, inspected it, and walked back up to his truck. At the moment, I thought it was nothing. He didn’t do anything, just drove off.

The next day he came back in a tow truck. I got in my car, hoping he would tow it past my one mile-mark. Soon enough my old car was being towed back towards Ellery’s store. Yes, I was finally going back to his store, for revenge! I must start planning.

As we entered the town I spotted Ellery’s store, but the driver just kept going. Past Ellery’s store, past newly-built houses, stores and restaurants. The whole, old, forgotten town had been transformed into a newly-developed town.

The truck started to slow down and turned into a dump. Slowly, my car was being dropped in a pile of old cars. As soon as I felt like I could get out without being seen, I opened the door and started to walk to Ellery’s store. Planning as I walked.

Once I reached the store, I had my plan.

Slowly opening the door, I looked around, not expecting to see anyone at the counter. Sure enough, there was no one at the counter. I then dove behind a shelf and realized there was quite a bit more food than the last time. Then again, that was several years ago and this whole town had been developed, he probably had better business now.

A ding came as another customer came in. Ellery came to the counter to ring up his customer. I peeked out from behind the shelf.

Ellery was still a large fellow, in fact, he looked a little bigger. I watched him walk back to his storage room and close the door behind him. Carefully, I glided next to the shelves and knocked everything off.

Shelf after shelf, all the food came crashing to the floor. Once all the food was on the floor, I went behind the counter and sure enough there were the keys, sitting in a drawer. Slowly, I floated to the closed door that held Ellery inside, then I locked it from the outside. Ellery was now locked in. There were no windows in there, so he would be locked in forever. My work was almost done.

I walked out of the store and locked the door behind me. No one would ever get out. Looking around, children were running and walking around in costumes. Was it Halloween night?

An idea struck me – no one would ever notice I was a ghost!

A loud, ear-piercing scream came out of the crowd of trick-or-treaters.

“Daddy, it’s a ghost!” a little girl in a unicorn costume yelled.

Everyone turned their heads towards me and ran away screaming. People dropped their bags of candy.

Lucky me, I thought, candy.

