Nancy Dawn Olson releases emotional new single "I Don't Want to Wake Up"

A storied local performer has found her voice again and translated it into song.

Nancy Dawn Olson, a Chippewa Valley native and veteran singer-songwriter, is back in business with her new single, “I Don’t Want to Wake Up.” The track is her first release since her 2012 EP “I’ll Be Alright,” and features lyrics detailing her struggles during the coronavirus pandemic including longing for a long lost love.

“While I was writing this song, I was crying,” Olson said. “I was feeling so much pain at the time, and so much pain was being felt around me, so it was really cathartic to get those feelings out. When I grieve, I write, so I needed to write this song for me.”

Olson has been writing and performing in the Chippewa Valley for many years, including hosting a number of local open-mic nights where she was also able to fine tune her performances and perfect her songwriting craft.

The inspiration for “I Don’t Want to Wake Up,” and a soon to be recorded new EP of original music was when Nancy moved from Eau Claire to Oregon in 2018 in order to be closer to her family. While the proximity to her kin was important, Olson’s heart longed for the Chippewa Valley, a former flame and the community in which she had called home for so long.

