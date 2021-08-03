Nancy Dawn Olson releases emotional new single "I Don't Want to Wake Up"

A storied local performer has found her voice again and translated it into song.
Nancy Dawn Olson, a Chippewa Valley native and veteran singer-songwriter, is back in business with her new single, “I Don’t Want to Wake Up.” The track is her first release since her 2012 EP “I’ll Be Alright,” and features lyrics detailing her struggles during the coronavirus pandemic including longing for a long lost love.
“While I was writing this song, I was crying,” Olson said. “I was feeling so much pain at the time, and so much pain was being felt around me, so it was really cathartic to get those feelings out. When I grieve, I write, so I needed to write this song for me.”
Olson has been writing and performing in the Chippewa Valley for many years, including hosting a number of local open-mic nights where she was also able to fine tune her performances and perfect her songwriting craft.
The inspiration for “I Don’t Want to Wake Up,” and a soon to be recorded new EP of original music was when Nancy moved from Eau Claire to Oregon in 2018 in order to be closer to her family. While the proximity to her kin was important, Olson’s heart longed for the Chippewa Valley, a former flame and the community in which she had called home for so long.
Through a collaboration with WHYS 96.3FM radio host Gary Schmaltz, the song was mixed and produced by Chris Flores, known for his work with Guns N’ Roses guitarist, Slash.
“She utilizes a ton of vocal gymnastics when she performs live,” Schmaltz said. “That’s what sets her apart and captures the attention of a lot of listeners in the area. She’s grown a lot as a singer and a songwriter.”
While Olson has taken time away from music a few times over the course of her life, she said she consistently returns to music because it is in her DNA. She said she hopes “I Don’t Want to Wake Up,” is a beacon of hope for those who listen and are experiencing grief or loss themselves.
“I can’t help but make music, it’s in my blood,” Olson said. “I’ve got to do it. I had an epiphany a while ago that I have a gift and I need to share it with others. I hope others can connect to this song too and help them through whatever grief or troubles they’re going through.”
Nancy Dawn Olson’s new single is available now on Spotify, Apple Music and all other major streaming services. An accompanying music video will be available in the coming weeks.