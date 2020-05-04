National Guard to assist at free mass COVID-19 testing sites throughout northwestern Wisconsin

The National Guard will be assisting at free COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites throughout northwestern Wisconsin during the next two weeks.
Gov. Tony Evers announced Sunday the State Emergency Operations Center, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Emergency Management, and Wisconsin National Guard are working with local health departments to create community testing events in places that lack of access to testing or where additional testing is needed because of high rates of COVID-19.
Chippewa County has partnered with Clark, Taylor and Rusk counties to provide two testing sites. The Thorp High School, 605 S. Clark Street, will have testing on May 13 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., and the Rusk County Fairgrounds, Rusk County Fairgrounds Road, in Ladysmith, will be doing testing May 14 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Dunn County has partnered with Eau Claire County to provide a testing site at Chippewa Valley Technical College/Prevea Health Clinic at 617 W. Clairemont Avenue, in Eau Claire. The site will be open Sunday, May 10 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m and Monday, May 11 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
"Providing a mass COVID-19 testing site offers a better understanding of the presence of the virus in our communities," Dunn County Health Department Director KT Gallagher said. "This will only be a moment-in-time snapshot of its current activity."
Other regional sites include Western Wisconsin Health, 1100 Bergslien St., in Baldwin on May 8 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. A full list of sites can be found at wwphrc.org/covid-19-community-testing.
Any Wisconsin resident five years and older who is sick and experiencing symptoms of the virus are eligible to be tested at any of the sites throughout the region. Symptoms include: fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell.
“Taking our lab capacity from the ability to perform zero COVID-19 tests in early March to more than 11,000 tests per day now is one of our success stories here in Wisconsin,” Evers said. “But capacity is not the same as utilization, so we have some work to do to ensure everyone who needs a test is getting one and to understand the full scope of this disease around Wisconsin. The state has been working hard to support local health departments throughout this crisis and we’re pleased to announce these additional community testing events in northwest Wisconsin. I urge anyone who is experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 to go get tested at one of these events.”
Those tested will be asked to return directly to their homes and isolate themselves. Individuals will be notified of their test results by phone within 24-48 hours and then receive further guidance from the health department.
After the mass testing event, testing will continue to be available through local healthcare providers.
