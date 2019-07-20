{{featured_button_text}}
Historic spashdown

Chippewa Falls native Lt. Clancy Hatleberg closes the Apollo 11 spacecraft hatch for returning astronauts Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin after their successful lunar mission. This photo from the Time Capsule is courtesy of Wendy Sullivan, Chippewa Area History Center.

 UPI / Alamy Stock Photo

A Chippewa Falls native had a strong role in the return of the Apollo 11 astronauts.

Pararescueman Lt. Clancy Hatleberg closed the Apollo 11 spacecraft hatch as astronauts Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin, Jr. awaited a helicopter pickup from their life raft after they splashed down about noon Central time 900 miles southwest of Hawaii on July 24, 1969.

Fifty years ago today, Armstrong took man's first step on the moon. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.