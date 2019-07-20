A Chippewa Falls native had a strong role in the return of the Apollo 11 astronauts.
Pararescueman Lt. Clancy Hatleberg closed the Apollo 11 spacecraft hatch as astronauts Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin, Jr. awaited a helicopter pickup from their life raft after they splashed down about noon Central time 900 miles southwest of Hawaii on July 24, 1969.
Fifty years ago today, Armstrong took man's first step on the moon.
