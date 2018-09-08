When Bill Sather of Chippewa Falls was a sales manager at a St. Paul, Minn., concrete company, he already had a reputation as a collector.
A St. Paul dentist and veteran heard the Eau Claire native collected military memorabilia, Sather said.
In the 1960s, that dentist gave Sather an official program from the first-ever American Legion National Convention in 1919.
It’s now on display in the Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave.
The original brochure is 99 ½ years old, museum director Alitia Kerr said.
“It’s in beautiful shape,” Sather said. “It’s in mint condition.”
Another copy sits in the American Legion Digital Archive – and, Sather said, at the American Legion Museum in Washington, D.C.
It’s the first artifact of the 1919 convention that Harry Bauer, commander of the Chippewa Falls American Legion post, has ever seen.
“That’s the only one that I know of, or have heard of, unless somebody’s forefather was a member there and they happened to keep the artifacts,” Bauer said.
The brochure sat on Sather’s shelf for decades, until he misplaced it several years ago – and found it in early 2018, Sather said.
Sather noticed this year’s National Convention was slated for Minneapolis, the same location as the very first year, and took the artifact to Kerr at the museum.
Soon after, Bauer got a phone call from the museum, asking him to evaluate the decades-old document.
“It laid down the framework for the constitution of the American Legion, which is still used today,” Bauer said.
Eight pages are under glass at the museum.
In addition to formal meetings, delegates also had fun, according to the document: They met at 1919 Minnesota icons The Hotel Radisson, the YMCA and the Odin Club, and were entertained by a “boxing bout at the Armory,” a dance at the “Army and Navy Club” and a formal ball.
A local collector
Sather is an Air Force veteran and American Legion member himself. A few more of his collectibles already hold court at the CFMIT, including 800 lead toy soldiers from the 1930s, military class insignias and 15 World War I uniforms.
Sather planned to send the brochure to the 2018 National Convention in August – which was also held in Minneapolis – but Bauer was unable to make the trip. Sather is aiming for 2019 in Indianapolis, Ind.
“If we hang in there for next year … we can still put it on display,” Sather said.
More local groups will soon have a little piece of American Legion history as well.
The CFMIT is making a replica of the display for the Chippewa Falls VFW Post 1038, Kerr said.
“I think it’s important people remember our history, and take care of our veterans,” Kerr said.
The American Legion formed in March 1919, when a group of American soldiers held a caucus in Paris, France, and formed a veterans’ organization. In September of that year, Congress chartered the American Legion, and November saw the first-ever National Convention, according to Bauer and the American Legion website.
The display is housed at the Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology during open hours Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Admission is $1 for children under 12, $3 for children 13-17 and $5 for adults.
