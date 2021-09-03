Nearly 1/4 of active Chippewa County COVID-19 cases are youths under 18

Even before kids returned to the classrooms on Wednesday, Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman was seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases among children. Several youths were either infected with the virus or were already in quarantine.
Weideman said she is worried about what is ahead with schools now reopen across the county. During a press conference Wednesday, she said that 69 of 292 active COVID-19 cases in the county -- 23.6% -- are among youths age 18 or younger.
"We are seeing an increase in case numbers, hospitalizations, and deaths," Weideman said. "Please be safe."
There are 10 county residents who are currently hospitalized with virus-related symptoms; none are children.
"We are definitely seeing parts of the state with children hospitalized," she said.
Weideman met with all school leaders in the county on Tuesday to go over their safety plans.
"All the schools have been working diligently with the health department to put their best safety plan in place," she said.
While no schools have shut down, there are some classrooms with a significant number of students out because of illness or quarantine, she said.
Hospitalizations up
Roughly 81% of all hospital beds in the county are now in use, including 96% of ICU beds, and about 13% of all ventilators are in use, she said.
Weideman said the county's hospitalized patients mirror what is being seen nationwide -- between 95% and 98% of those hospitalized have not taken a COVID-19 vaccine.
The COVID-19 positivity rate remains high, with 169 positive cases from 491 tests (34.4%) in the past week, similar to last week, when 148 people tested positive from 402 tests (36.8%).
In recent weeks, it has become a challenge to receive a COVID-19 test, or results are taking more than two days, she added. Anyone who is exhibiting any of the COVID-19 symptoms should seek out a test, she added.
Increased vaccinations
On Tuesday, Chippewa County crossed the 50% mark of all residents having received at least one COVID-19 dose; statewide, 37 of 72 counties have reached that mark.
Weideman said 802 doses were given in the past week, up from 615 a week ago. Chippewa County still has a lower vaccination rate than the state average and the national average. Chippewa County also borders Taylor, Rusk and Clark counties, which have the three lowest vaccination rates in Wisconsin.
"I am concerned (about the county's low vaccination rate)," she said. "We want to see that number much closer to 80%. Viruses don't know county lines. It is important to get vaccinated."
The county has already started distributing third vaccinations to those who are considered at-risk, like those who are immuno-compromised. The county is preparing for Sept. 20, when the general public will be eligible for a third "booster" shot of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
In recent weeks, there have been reports of people taking Ivermectin, a de-worming drug for horses and cattle, as a treatmment for COVID-19. Weideman urged people to not use the drug.
"You really should only consult with your medical provider for treatments of COVID-19," she said.