Nearly 1/4 of active Chippewa County COVID-19 cases are youths under 18

Roughly 81% of all hospital beds in the county are now in use, including 96% of ICU beds, and about 13% of all ventilators are in use, she said.

Weideman said the county's hospitalized patients mirror what is being seen nationwide -- between 95% and 98% of those hospitalized have not taken a COVID-19 vaccine.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The COVID-19 positivity rate remains high, with 169 positive cases from 491 tests (34.4%) in the past week, similar to last week, when 148 people tested positive from 402 tests (36.8%).

In recent weeks, it has become a challenge to receive a COVID-19 test, or results are taking more than two days, she added. Anyone who is exhibiting any of the COVID-19 symptoms should seek out a test, she added.

Increased vaccinations

On Tuesday, Chippewa County crossed the 50% mark of all residents having received at least one COVID-19 dose; statewide, 37 of 72 counties have reached that mark.

Weideman said 802 doses were given in the past week, up from 615 a week ago. Chippewa County still has a lower vaccination rate than the state average and the national average. Chippewa County also borders Taylor, Rusk and Clark counties, which have the three lowest vaccination rates in Wisconsin.