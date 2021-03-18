Nearly 25 percent of Chippewa County residents have received a COVID-19 vaccination

Roughly 23.1% of Chippewa County's 65,000 residents have now been given at least one vaccination, as the county remains ahead of the state's rate, where 22.4% of Wisconsinites have received at least one COVID-19 dose.

Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman announced Wednesday at her weekly press conference that 3,161 more vaccinations were given in the past week, which is the highest mark in three weeks. A week earlier, 2,501 doses were given, down from 2,759 two weeks ago. This is the second time the county topped 3,000 doses given in a week.

"I'm happy to see the vaccine supply increasing," Weideman said. "We're thankful our (health provider) partners are getting more. We're definitely a lot more positive about where we're at."

Overall, 24,335 doses have been given, with 14,938 receiving at least one dose, and 9,397 receiving both shots or 14.6% of the population. A week ago, 20.8% of county residents had received one dose, with 12% fully inoculated.

In another positive sign, 72.6% of all senior citizens in the county have now received at least one dose. That is up from 67.4% last week.