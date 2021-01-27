Nearly 5,000 Chippewa County residents have received a COVID-19 vaccine

Chippewa County saw a 50% increase in vaccinations given in the past week, at the same time overall cases are on the decline.

Public Health Director Angela Weideman announced Wednesday that 1,532 first-time vaccinations were given in the past week, up from 987 the prior week. The county's goal is to vaccinate at least 1,000 each week.

"We are feeling hopeful this week," she said. "It's a significant increase. All the hospital partners have started giving the vaccines. It takes time to get into a rhythm and figure out the most efficient way to do it."

Overall, 4,546 Chippewa County residents have now received at least their first shot. Thus far, the county hasn't had any issues getting and giving second doses, she added.

Weideman announced that the public health department's website has a signup sheet for getting vaccinated. She encouraged everyone to only sign up once. However, they don't know week-to-week how many doses they will receive, so they are only putting a few dates on the schedule.

"We are working hard to schedule everyone for vaccinations," she said. "Unfortunately, the demand is higher than the quantity."

Most places are not talking walk-in visitors, so she encouraged people to schedule appointments.