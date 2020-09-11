Never Forget: 9/11 tribute held at Citizen Soldier Monument in Cadott

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A touching tribute to those we lost on 9/11 was held Friday in Chippewa County.

On the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, a tribute was held at the Citizen Soldier Monument in Cadott for those who lost their lives.

Dozens of veterans, law enforcement, emergency service members and citizens alike came together for moments of silence, speeches from local veterans and ringing of a bell as a tribute to the fallen.

Local captain for United Airlines, Jim Anderson, lost a friend on 9/11 and said the despair that day brought to the United States has lingered and will never go away entirely.

“Nineteen years have passed since a perfect blue sky turned into the darkest of nights,” Anderson said. “Since then we have lived in sunshine and shadow. We can never unsee what happened and all of the years that Americans have looked to 9/11 memorials we have shared both words and silences. The words are used to help express what we’re feeling within our hearts and the silences have given us a chance to reflect and remember. Today we honor those we’ve lost.”