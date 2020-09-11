Never Forget: 9/11 tribute held at Citizen Soldier Monument in Cadott

A touching tribute to those we lost on 9/11 was held Friday in Chippewa County.
On the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, a tribute was held at the Citizen Soldier Monument in Cadott for those who lost their lives.
Dozens of veterans, law enforcement, emergency service members and citizens alike came together for moments of silence, speeches from local veterans and ringing of a bell as a tribute to the fallen.
Local captain for United Airlines, Jim Anderson, lost a friend on 9/11 and said the despair that day brought to the United States has lingered and will never go away entirely.
“Nineteen years have passed since a perfect blue sky turned into the darkest of nights,” Anderson said. “Since then we have lived in sunshine and shadow. We can never unsee what happened and all of the years that Americans have looked to 9/11 memorials we have shared both words and silences. The words are used to help express what we’re feeling within our hearts and the silences have given us a chance to reflect and remember. Today we honor those we’ve lost.”
The event at the monument located on Highway 27 has been carrying on for many years at the same location as an annual tribute. The event was put on by a group of Wisconsin veterans and is supported by the Cadott community and Chippewa County law enforcement.
Larry Buttke, who has coordinated the event for the past seven years, said seeing people come out to the event on a chilly Friday morning was quite touching and a sign of good faith that the people of western Wisconsin won’t forget 9/11 and what it means to America any time soon.
“Thank you to everyone who came out today,” Buttke said. “We have been doing this event for many years and it means a lot to see people come. It is an important day that we should never forget.”
Jason Nicks, local veteran in attendance Friday, said he still remembers the morning of 9/11 entirely too vividly and he does everything he can every fall to remember and honor everyone lost on that fateful day.
“Events like these make me proud to have served,” Nicks said. “It’s hard to believe that this was almost twenty years ago because it feels like just yesterday. So many innocent people lost their lives and that can’t be taken lightly. I’m proud of everyone here for coming and I appreciate it too.”
9/11 Tribute at the Citizen Soldier Monument in Cadott
