New and ongoing COVID-19 cases down in Chippewa County

“We are still not at the point where the state would like us to be,” she said. “(Not reaching that level) is due to the lack of swabs and re-agents.”

Weideman said her office and area medical centers are still working on obtaining those tools needed to perform additional testing. The good news is that people who are symptomatic should be able to get a test; if they cannot obtain a test, they should contact the public health department, Weideman said.

At this time, there still aren’t any plans for a massive drive-through testing site, but the county is still working with the National Guard, she said.

Weideman closed her remarks by reminding people to get outside and enjoy the nice weather. She said beaches in the county are expected to be open, but people should remember to continue social distancing on the shore and in the water. She also suggested people look into other outdoor activities from running to gardening.

Preparing for reopening schools

School districts across the county are preparing for a number of scenarios in hopes to have all students back in classrooms in the fall.