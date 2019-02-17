EAU CLAIRE — A New Auburn man will spend 30 months in prison for a 2017 fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash in Eau Claire.
Donald R. Bass Jr., 32, was sentenced Friday in Eau Claire County Court on a felony count of homicide by vehicle-use of a controlled substance.
Felony counts of causing death by knowingly operating while revoked and fourth-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance were previously dismissed.
Judge Emily Long ordered Bass to spend 10 years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Bass was also fined $518.
As conditions of supervision, Bass cannot drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
Bass must also undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and participate in restorative justice if the victim's family wants to.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police responded to the crash at 9:25 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in the crosswalk at Menomonie Street and Carson Park Drive.
An officer found an 18-year-old woman — Samantha M. Coyle — lying in the road. Her eyes were shut and she had scrapes on her head.
The officer could not get any audible words or phrases from Coyle. The officer was interrupted by a man, later identified as Bass, who had been standing on the sidewalk near Coyle.
Bass said he was the driver of the vehicle that struck Coyle.
Bass said he did not have a driver’s license and that his operating privileges were revoked.
Bass said he was westbound on Menomonie Street. When he approached the pedestrian intersection in front of Dairy Queen, he turned his head to the right.
Bass said several people were outside of the Dairy Queen and he turned to look at them. When he looked back to the road, Coyle was right in front of his vehicle talking on her cellphone.
Bass said he tried to stop but struck Coyle. He said he was not using his cellphone and was only distracted by the crowd in front of Dairy Queen.
Coyle was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire for a brain bleed and broken leg.
Coyle died five days later.
A check of Bass’ driving record showed that he had never been issued a Wisconsin driver’s license, his operating privileges were revoked and the revocation was related to a drunken driving conviction in Rusk County in 2014.
Bass was also previously convicted of operating after revocation in May 2014 in Eau Claire County.
