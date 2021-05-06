New Auburn man to serve 60 days in jail for fourth drunken-driving offense

Leonard F. Pearson, 55, 340 N. Old 53, pleaded guilty to fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated in Chippewa County Court. Judge Steve Gibbs ordered a one-year jail sentence, but 305 days were imposed-and-stayed. He must report to jail within the next 60 days to serve the other 60 days.

Pearson also must pay $1,855 in court costs and fines. He was placed on probation for 18 months, and must have an ignition interlock device for one year. He was granted Huber work release privileges, and is allowed to serve his sentence in a neighboring county if there is no cost to Chippewa County.