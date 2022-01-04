New bathroom/warming house opens at Flag Hill in Irvine Park

Construction on a high-anticipated local park improvement is now complete and open to the public.

In mid-2020 a project allowing Irvine Park to construct a new bathroom/warming house at the Flag Hill area of the property was approved. The $654,000 project was completed on Monday and is now open year-round, replacing the seasonal bathrooms which formerly occupied the space. The facility is now closer to the road and features a 30-by-60-foot pavilion.

“This is a huge step in the right direction,” Director of Chippewa Falls Parks John Jimenez said. “The trails in the park are used quite often for skiing and snowshoeing, so having a brand new facility there is really an advantage and something the community needed. The old restrooms were pretty rundown and not very aesthetically pleasing, but this new facility will fix that and be an added amenity for the community.”

The installation of the new facility at Flag Hill is the first part of the improvement process at the location, as new playground equipment is expected to be installed in 2022 once the aging equipment has been removed.

The process for adding the new facility started in the fall of 2019 when the Irvine Park Board worked with Ayres Associates to create a new plan for redeveloping all of Irvine Park, as most of the facilities there have reached the end of their lifespan.

“This is a very popular spot,” former Director of Chippewa Falls Parks Dick Hebert said when the Flag Hill proposal was accepted in 2021. “This is a place that a lot of people have a lot of their annual picnics and is a nice secluded area so I am really excited that we are starting to make improvements here at Flag Hill.

“We have a lot of activity here, especially in the winter with the cross country ski hill located right by Flag Hill, so we are starting to see more people out here in the winter so that’s why the parks board chose to pursue a year-round bathroom.”

