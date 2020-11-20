 Skip to main content
New book detailing the history of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair released
New book detailing the history of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair released

NWSF Book

The new book detailing the history of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair is available at a number of local businesses.

 CHIPPEWA HERALD

The more than a century history of an annual Chippewa Valley get together has been told through a set of photographs.

The Chippewa County Historical Society has published a new pictorial history book titled, “Northern Wisconsin State Fair—A Fair To Remember.” This is the third book the local authors, Donna Bourget and Anne Keller, have produced since 2017.

Hundreds of photos and numerous news articles tell the stories and history about the Northern Wisconsin State Fair taking place during the last 123 years. Many area residents have also shared their memories of the fair.

The book is the third of its type published by the CCHS and all sales proceeds will be contributed to the new Area History Center Capital Campaign. Sales of the other two books have raised more than $50,000 for the building project. The first was published in 2017 in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of the building of Lake Wissota and is titled, “Lake Wissota – The Dam Story.” The second book is Irvine Park – The Bear Facts that was published in 2019.

The book is available in Chippewa Falls at the following businesses: Chippewa County Historical Society, Chippewa Falls Main Street, Collective Charm, Country Treasures, Foreign Five, SandBar & Grill and the Wayside Bar & Grill. The book is also available in Eau Claire at the Chippewa Valley Museum, Carson Park and the Volume One Local Store.

To receive any of the books by mail, send a $25 check, for each book, payable to the CCHS with the book name(s) in the memo and addressed to the Chippewa County Historical Society, 123 Allen St. Chippewa Falls WI 54729.

