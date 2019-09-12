Wisconsin has one of the deepest alcoholic beverage histories in the nation, and a new book tries to document almost 200 years of that history.
“The Drink That Made Wisconsin Famous: Beer and Brewing in the Badger State,” a new book by author Doug Hoverson, explores the history of the state’s beer and breweries, from the first territorial pioneers in 1835 to the modern breweries in 2017.
The book tells Wisconsin’s brewing history through the use of photographs and text, describing the more than 800 breweries that have opened — and the 650 that have closed — over the years, some of which have been opened for a century and others that closed after only a few months.
This isn’t Hoverson’s first publication about brewing history in America. His first book, titled “Land of Amber Waters: The History of Brewing in Minnesota,” was published in 2007.
“My editor turned to me over a beer and asked if I wanted to try Wisconsin next,” Hoverson said. “I was a little intimidated at first because it’s Wisconsin and its beer, but eventually it seemed like a really fun challenge. That was about 11 years ago, and it took them less time to get Apollo to the moon as it did to get this book done, but I’ve had a long time interest in beer and its history, so this was a great chance to combine those.”
The book is organized into two distinct sections. The first 10 chapters offer a general survey of Wisconsin brewing from 1835 to 2017, when the book had to be submitted for publication. The rest of the acts as an encyclopedia of every brewery that operated in the state during this time span.
Hoverson said it took thousands of hours to collect information and photographs of these brewers, in addition to contacting local historians and brewmasters for assistance and dredging up breweries lost to history along the way.
Although writing “The Drink That Made Wisconsin Famous: Beer and Brewing in the Badger State,” took over a decade, Hoverson said the process was consistently interesting, as beer history encapsulates and describes almost every popular interest category you can imagine.
“It goes way beyond its enjoyment and refreshment,” Hoverson said. “Beer history encapsulates immigrant history, scientific history, America’s history, advertising history, and it gets a lot of different topics involved and keeps me and readers interested.”
Hoverson said though Minnesota and Wisconsin are documented, after a few months of rest his next big decision is to decide whether to choose Iowa or Michigan to document next.
“I hope readers gain a great appreciation for special the relationship between Wisconsin and its brewing history is, especially people who’ve grown up here and just overlook it as part of the landscape,” Hoverson said. “It’s the story of a lot of people making great business decisions, having a little bit of luck, persevering through some hard times and creating a situation where you’ve got a lot of businesses where the founding families names are still on it.”
