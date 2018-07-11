Donna Goodman of Chippewa Falls, formerly principal and director of instruction at the Stanley-Boyd School District, has been hired as principal for Chippewa Falls Senior High School.
Goodman is replacing Becky Davis, longtime Chi-Hi principal, who retired in June after 20 years with the district.
“(Goodman’s) vision, energy, investment in our community and drive are a great fit for our high school,” the district wrote in a Facebook post announcing Goodman’s hire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.