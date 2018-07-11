Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Chi-hi sign outdoors
The exterior of the Chippewa Falls Senior High School is pictured on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.

 SARAH SEIFERT, The Herald

Donna Goodman of Chippewa Falls, formerly principal and director of instruction at the Stanley-Boyd School District, has been hired as principal for Chippewa Falls Senior High School.

Goodman is replacing Becky Davis, longtime Chi-Hi principal, who retired in June after 20 years with the district.

“(Goodman’s) vision, energy, investment in our community and drive are a great fit for our high school,” the district wrote in a Facebook post announcing Goodman’s hire.

