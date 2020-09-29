New Chippewa Area History Center breaks ground

The ground is broken, shovels have begun digging and a new local building devoted to Chippewa County history is being constructed.
Construction is underway on the new Chippewa Area History Center in Chippewa Falls after a groundbreaking event on Monday afternoon.
Local government officials, business leaders, Chippewa Area History Center associates and community members celebrated the project, which is expected to be finished in late winter of this year or spring of 2021.
The new location is just outside the entrance to Irvine Park and will feature large spaces to feature events highlighting local history, meeting rooms and a wide array of other attractions.
“Putting a shovel in the ground starts a new chapter for Chippewa County,” museum developer Frank Smoot said. “It’s been a dream of both boards for 20 years to have a secure, climate-controlled facility to hold Chippewa County’s irreplaceable collections and tell the interesting human stories of the county.”
Construction of the building, which was designed by Chippewa Falls’ own CBS2, will be managed by V & S Construction Services, Inc., of Rice Lake, which won the bidding process. All subcontractors for the building are from west-central Wisconsin.
The 19,000-square-foot History Center will include exterior design elements from the Chippewa Lumber and Boom Company, which was promoted as the largest sawmill in the world under one roof.
“We know the public has been quite interested to watch the changes in the site over the past few months,” Smoot said. “This was a great chance to hear about the vision of the new center and how a county can create a brand-new civic institution out of dreams, desire, community funding and hard work.”
The current home of the Chippewa Area History Center is located near the Heyde Center for the Arts and is shared with the genealogy society from the area. The facility features several small rooms, is not humidity-controlled and does not allow for large group meetings. Beyond physical space, the Chippewa County Historical Society is only able to display 20 to 30 percent of its artifacts due to space limitations.
Construction of the new history center will cost $3.5 million, of which $2.8 million has already been raised with more on the way. A condition of their deal to open the history center with the state is they have to have 80 percent of the funding to begin construction, which they now have.
The process of developing, pitching and planning for the new Chippewa Area History Center planted its roots more than a decade ago and started to blossom a few years ago.
When land became available in a prime location, adjacent to Irvine Park, near downtown and close to Leinenkugel’s Brewing Co., the Historical Society jumped at the chance to bring its vision into reality.
Beyond the original plot of land, the organization purchased a neighboring house and was granted an easement of land to the west of the property halfway to the entrance of Irvine Park to allow for the most space possible for the project.
Bob Hogseth, the capital campaign co-chair for the project, said the reason the Historical Society is partaking in this endeavor is to celebrate the deep vat of history Chippewa County has to offer.
“The reason we’re doing this is to preserve and educate people on local history,” Hogseth said. “Those who started the Historical Society in 1969 did a great job on documenting our history, so we just want to preserve it. And the best way to preserve it is with a new facility and not in a 50-year-old building without humidity control.”
Those interested in donating to the construction of the new Chippewa Area History Center can do so online at chippewaareahistorycenter.org, or in-person or by mail at the current History Center address.
“It took a lot of people a lot of years to reach this point,” Dave Gordon, president of the Chippewa County Historical Society, said. “I first came onto the board 15 years ago, and there was already discussion of this need to have a secure, accessible building to keep the collections safe and connect visitors with their history and with each other.”
