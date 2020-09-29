New Chippewa Area History Center breaks ground

“We know the public has been quite interested to watch the changes in the site over the past few months,” Smoot said. “This was a great chance to hear about the vision of the new center and how a county can create a brand-new civic institution out of dreams, desire, community funding and hard work.”

The current home of the Chippewa Area History Center is located near the Heyde Center for the Arts and is shared with the genealogy society from the area. The facility features several small rooms, is not humidity-controlled and does not allow for large group meetings. Beyond physical space, the Chippewa County Historical Society is only able to display 20 to 30 percent of its artifacts due to space limitations.

Construction of the new history center will cost $3.5 million, of which $2.8 million has already been raised with more on the way. A condition of their deal to open the history center with the state is they have to have 80 percent of the funding to begin construction, which they now have.

The process of developing, pitching and planning for the new Chippewa Area History Center planted its roots more than a decade ago and started to blossom a few years ago.