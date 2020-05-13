New Chippewa Area History Center coming close to fruition

A historical project more than a decade in the making is coming to fruition.
The Chippewa County Historical Society is entering the final stages of constructing a new Chippewa Area History Center in downtown Chippewa Falls.
The new location is just outside the entrance to Irvine Park and will feature large spaces to feature events highlighting local history, meeting rooms and a wide array of other attractions.
The Historical Society will be taking in construction bids at the end of this week and early next week for construction of the facility and the first exhibits. Construction is scheduled to begin in the fall.
Dave Raihle, vice president of the Chippewa County Historical Society, said the new history center will allow the artifacts and knowledge the organization possesses to come to life and add significant value to the area in terms of knowledge and thoughtful experiences.
“What this facility will do is allow our exhibits and artifacts to come to life,” Raihle said. “We have a museum now, and we try to be a history center, but the problem is our current facility doesn’t allow us to do that. This is a place where the history of Chippewa Falls will come alive. The people who live in this community will be astounded every time they walk in and learn about so many things they never knew before.”
The current home of the Chippewa Area History Center is located near the Heyde Center for the Arts and is shared with the genealogy society from the area.
The facility features several small rooms, is not humidity-controlled and does not allow for large group meetings. Beyond physical space, the Chippewa County Historical Society is only able to display 20 to 30 percent of its artifacts due to space limitations.
Raihle said with the added space and resources the new facility offers, the staff will be able to feature much more of the artifacts in their possession and rotate exhibits to allow for a better flow of experiences and information to whoever walks through their doors.
“We wanted to design a facility that would allow us to tell our story, which is one that won’t be stagnant,” Raihle said. “This isn’t a museum, it’s a history center. It’s a living building and we intend to rotate our exhibits every 30 to 90 days so they will be new and fresh for the community.”
The process of developing, pitching and planning for the new Chippewa Area History Center planted its roots more than a decade ago and started to blossom a few years ago.
When land became available in a prime location, adjacent to Irvine Park, near downtown and close to Leinenkugel’s Brewing Co., the Historical Society jumped at the chance to bring its vision into reality.
Beyond the original plot of land, the organization purchased a neighboring house and was granted an easement of land to the west of the property halfway to the entrance of Irvine Park to allow for the most space possible for the project.
Bob Hogseth, the capital campaign co-chair for the project, said the reason the Historical Society is partaking in this endeavor is to celebrate the deep vat of history Chippewa County has to offer.
“The reason we’re doing this is to preserve and educate people on local history,” Hogseth said. “Those who started the Historical Society in 1969 did a great job on documenting our history, so we just want to preserve it. And the best way to preserve it is with a new facility and not in a 50-year-old building without humidity control.”
The undertaking of the project has been one of the heavy financial requirements. The total funds needed to complete the project sits at $3.5 million. As of March 15. the historical society has raised $2,586,000 privately, which is enough to have the project enter into construction, which will take approximately 12-14 months to complete.
Frank Smoot, museum developer and acting director of the Chippewa County Historical Society, said he is thankful for the support the community has shown for the project and said a history center is an important piece of any tight-knit community.
“A regional history center is for everyone,” Smoot said. “Those who aren’t from the area learn about where they are and those from the area learn about who they are. It allows people to get attached more to their community, and once you get people started learning about where they came from, they become better citizens. I think a history center can do that better than any other kind of place.”
Dave Gordon, president of the Chippewa County Historical Society, said he is astonished by the history of Chippewa Falls and said his own education on local history inspired him to get involved with the project.
He thinks many others will have a similar experience.
“I don’t think this community understands the impact it’s had on the world,” Gordon said. “As I learned more about the community, I added up stories on my fingers and found there must be 100 stories we can tell that people from the area have no idea about. There’s a lot of history I think needs to be told so people really can appreciate this small town of 13,000 in the middle of America.”
Those interested in donating to the construction of the new Chippewa Area History Center can do so online at www.chippewaareahistorycenter.org, or in-person or by mail at the current History Center address.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.