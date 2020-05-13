New Chippewa Area History Center coming close to fruition

“A regional history center is for everyone,” Smoot said. “Those who aren’t from the area learn about where they are and those from the area learn about who they are. It allows people to get attached more to their community, and once you get people started learning about where they came from, they become better citizens. I think a history center can do that better than any other kind of place.”

Dave Gordon, president of the Chippewa County Historical Society, said he is astonished by the history of Chippewa Falls and said his own education on local history inspired him to get involved with the project.

He thinks many others will have a similar experience.

“I don’t think this community understands the impact it’s had on the world,” Gordon said. “As I learned more about the community, I added up stories on my fingers and found there must be 100 stories we can tell that people from the area have no idea about. There’s a lot of history I think needs to be told so people really can appreciate this small town of 13,000 in the middle of America.”

Those interested in donating to the construction of the new Chippewa Area History Center can do so online at www.chippewaareahistorycenter.org, or in-person or by mail at the current History Center address.

