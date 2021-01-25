New Chippewa Area History center construction progressing quickly

Construction is well underway on a future Chippewa Valley historical site.
The facade of the new Chippewa Area History Center has taken shape and much of the structural integrity of the building has been constructed during the chilly winter months.
The new location is just outside the entrance to Irvine Park and will feature large spaces to feature events highlighting local history, meeting rooms and a wide array of other attractions.
Construction of the building, which was designed by Chippewa Falls’ own CBS2, is being managed by V & S Construction Services, Inc. of Rice Lake, which won the bidding process. All subcontractors for the building are from west-central Wisconsin.
The 19,000-square-foot History Center will include exterior design elements from the Chippewa Lumber and Boom Company, which was promoted as the largest sawmill in the world under one roof.
The current home of the Chippewa Area History Center is located near the Heyde Center for the Arts and is shared with the genealogy society from the area. The facility features several small rooms, is not humidity-controlled and does not allow for large group meetings. Beyond physical space, the Chippewa County Historical Society is only able to display 20 to 30% percent of its artifacts due to space limitations.
Construction of the new history center will cost $3.5 million, of which $2.8 million has already been raised with more on the way. A condition of their deal to open the history center with the state is they have to have 80% percent of the funding to begin construction, which they now have.
Beyond the original plot of land, the organization purchased a neighboring house and was granted an easement of land to the west of the property halfway to the entrance of Irvine Park to allow for the most space possible for the project.
Construction of the new Chippewa Area History is expected to be completed by the end of 2021/early 2022.
Those interested in donating to the construction of the new Chippewa Area History Center can do so at chippewaareahistorycenter.org, or in person or by mail at the current History Center address.