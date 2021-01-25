New Chippewa Area History center construction progressing quickly

Construction is well underway on a future Chippewa Valley historical site.

The facade of the new Chippewa Area History Center has taken shape and much of the structural integrity of the building has been constructed during the chilly winter months.

The new location is just outside the entrance to Irvine Park and will feature large spaces to feature events highlighting local history, meeting rooms and a wide array of other attractions.

Construction of the building, which was designed by Chippewa Falls’ own CBS2, is being managed by V & S Construction Services, Inc. of Rice Lake, which won the bidding process. All subcontractors for the building are from west-central Wisconsin.

The 19,000-square-foot History Center will include exterior design elements from the Chippewa Lumber and Boom Company, which was promoted as the largest sawmill in the world under one roof.

