New Chippewa County roundabout will open soon

Construction on a roundabout at Highways S and Q, northwest of Chippewa Falls, is nearing completion, and the road is expected to reopen Sept. 4.
“We finished the concrete paving (Monday). Right now, we are paving the approaches and shoulders,” Chippewa County highway commissioner Brian Kelley said Tuesday.
Another change that will be wrapped up before the road reopens is the addition of overhead lighting.
“With that type of intersection, you need some additional lighting, and that’s another improvement for that area,” Kelley said.
Construction on the $1.4 million project began in May. The road was closed in all directions so the work could be completed quickly.
“We set Sept. 4 as the completion date at the start, and it’s been a lot of hard work to get to this point,” Kelley said.
He added the project also is coming in on budget.
However, upgrades to a small bridge on Highway Q, north of Highway S, is not finished at this time. Kelley said that utility issues will keep that part of the project from being completed until later this fall.
Kelley recalled that when roundabouts were first placed around the county in 2002, there was some resistance. There are already roundabouts on Highway S at both Highway 124 and Highway 178. However, the Tilden town board sent a letter of support, and Kelley said he’s generally seen a lot of the public endorse the modifications.
“We had overwhelming support for turning that intersection into a roundabout,” he said.
The project gained county approval in 2018. Traffic, particularly truck traffic headed to the EOG Resources sand plant, has increased in recent years. About 7,200 vehicles pass through that intersection daily, according to the county’s highway department.
State Department of Transportation dollars will cover at least $430,000 of the project, with the county picking up the remainder, said Fred Anderson, Chippewa County highway project manager.
The county had to buy some right-of-way at the intersection, but Anderson added that it wasn’t a significant amount.
