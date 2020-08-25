New Chippewa County roundabout will open soon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Construction on a roundabout at Highways S and Q, northwest of Chippewa Falls, is nearing completion, and the road is expected to reopen Sept. 4.

“We finished the concrete paving (Monday). Right now, we are paving the approaches and shoulders,” Chippewa County highway commissioner Brian Kelley said Tuesday.

Another change that will be wrapped up before the road reopens is the addition of overhead lighting.

“With that type of intersection, you need some additional lighting, and that’s another improvement for that area,” Kelley said.

Construction on the $1.4 million project began in May. The road was closed in all directions so the work could be completed quickly.

“We set Sept. 4 as the completion date at the start, and it’s been a lot of hard work to get to this point,” Kelley said.

He added the project also is coming in on budget.

However, upgrades to a small bridge on Highway Q, north of Highway S, is not finished at this time. Kelley said that utility issues will keep that part of the project from being completed until later this fall.